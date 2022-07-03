site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Reginald Preciado: Dealing with knee injury
Preciado was placed on the injured list with a knee injury, Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation reports.
Single-A Myrtle Beach added Preciado to the IL on June 15. The nature of the injury is not known, but North Side Bound posted a photograph of the infielder with a brace on his left leg.
