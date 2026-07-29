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Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Another big performance Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Cardinals.

Suzuki has been swinging a hot bat lately, and he extended his hitting streak to four games with his seventh three-hit effort of the season. The outfielder is now batting .282 with a .954 OPS, six home runs and 21 RBI across 21 contests this month. Suzuki should remain a mainstay in fantasy lineups as long as he's healthy, as he's locked into a prime spot in Chicago's order and producing at a high level.

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