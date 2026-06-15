Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Drawing back into lineup

Suzuki (knee) will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup Monday against the Rockies.

Suzuki was scratched from the starting nine ahead of Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Giants, but manager Craig Counsell suggested that Suzuki was held out as a precaution after he had been forced out of Saturday's win due to right knee discomfort. The 31-year-old's knee appears to have responded well enough to the day off for the Cubs to feel comfortable inserting him back into the lineup Monday, albeit in a non-defensive role. Suzuki will carry a season-best 10-game hitting streak into the contest.