Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Keeps surging Wednesday

Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 23-3 win over the Padres.

The Cubs rattled off 17 hits and eight home runs, and Suzuki was right in the middle of the romp as he recorded his 100th career long ball in the process. The outfielder extended his hitting streak to six games, during which time he's batting .423 with three homers and 11 RBI. Suzuki seems to be rounding into form as the season rolls on, and he should remain a key part of Chicago's offensive attack, which also appears to be finding its groove.