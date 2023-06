Suzuki (neck) will take batting practice Friday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Suzuki is absent from the Cubs' lineup Friday for the third straight game due to a neck injury, but it's certainly a good sign that he's been cleared to take batting practice beforehand. If he gets through BP with no problems, he seems likely to be ready to return sometime over the weekend. Mike Tauchman is handling right field for the Cubs on Friday.