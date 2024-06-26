Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Imanaga's next start will be moved back from Wednesday to Thursday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs will give Imanaga an extra day to rest after he was lit up for 10 earned runs in just three innings during his last start. Despite his awful performance Friday, the 30-year-old southpaw has still been strong overall with a 2.96 ERA and 1.10 WHIP alongside an 81:12 K:BB through 79 innings over 14 starts. Counsell didn't name a replacement starter for Wednesday, though he noted a bullpen game is the most likely scenario.