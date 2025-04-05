Imanaga (2-0) earned the win against the Padres on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 7.1 innings.

Imanaga gave up a solo homer in the third inning but mostly baffled the Padres, delivering their first loss of the season. He pounded the zone, firing strikes on 68 of 91 pitches while generating 13 whiffs. The 31-year-old has been fantastic so far in 2025, posting a 0.98 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 18.1 innings. He'll aim to keep the momentum going against the Rangers next week.