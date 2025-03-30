Imanaga (1-0) tossed seven innings in a win against Arizona on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Imanaga fell behind when he gave up a run in the second inning, but that was the only time the Diamondbacks managed to cross the plate while he was in the game. The southpaw threw 91 pitches -- 63 of which were strikes -- and induced 14 whiffs in his first victory of the campaign. Imanaga has surrendered just one run over 11 frames despite posting a mediocre 6:6 K:BB across his first two starts of the campaign.