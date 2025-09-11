Rogers (3-2) tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta.

Jameson Taillon was making his return from the injured list after missing the past few weeks with a strained left groin, and he was limited to only 4.1 innings in the start. Rogers was first up out of the bullpen, which set him up for his third win of the year and first since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline. The veteran lefty now has a 3.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 across 45.2 innings this season split between Cincinnati and Chicago.