In four appearances since joining the Cubs before the trade deadline, Rogers has logged 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Rogers extended his scoreless streak Saturday against the Cardinals despite allowing a hit and a walk in his inning of relief. The lefty actually hasn't allowed an earned run over his last 16 appearances dating back to June 19, when he was pitching for the Reds. Rogers has a stellar 2.23 ERA and 9.7 K/9 across 36.1 innings this season, and he's slotted in as the top southpaw in Chicago's bullpen, working as a key setup option ahead of closer Daniel Palencia.