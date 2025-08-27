Rogers, who tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Giants, has allowed just one run and struck out 11 batters across 7.1 innings since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline.

Rogers allowed a solo home run back on Aug. 18, but outside of that, he's been flawless with his new team. The veteran lefty has quickly earned trust as a high-leverage setup option in front of closer Daniel Palencia. For the season, Rogers has a 2.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 10.0 K/9. With a career 10.5 K/9, he should be expected to keep racking up strikeouts at a high rate the rest of the year.