The Twins signed Rogers to a one-year, $2 million contract, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic report.

Rogers was drafted by the Twins and spent the first six of his 10 big-league seasons in Minnesota. The left-hander split his time between the Reds and Cubs in 2025, finishing with a 3.38 ERA and 53:23 K:BB over 50.2 regular-season innings. The 35-year-old Rogers isn't as effective as he once was, but he could be part of the late-inning mix in an unsettled Twins bullpen.