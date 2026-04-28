Cubs' Trent Thornton: Makes return from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton (Achilles) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.
Thornton got off to a slow start to the 2026 campaign after undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn left Achilles tendon, but he's been given a clean bill of health. He made his 2026 debut with Triple-A Iowa, where he gave up a pair of hits and one walk over two innings but managed to escape without surrendering a run.
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