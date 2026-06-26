Cubs' Trent Thornton: Steps in for save

Thornton earned a save against the Mets on Thursday, retiring all three batters he faced in the 10th inning.

The Cubs are without closer Daniel Palencia, who is on the injured list due to a flexor strain. Jacob Webb earned the team's first save following Palencia's injury, but he was deployed in the ninth inning Thursday and kept the game tied. After Chicago took a one-run lead in the top of the 10th, Thornton was called upon to close things out. He needed just 10 pitches to retire the side in order and notch the second save of his eight-year big-league career. The closer situation for the Cubs is hazy with Palencia out of the picture, so Thornton could be called upon again to close given his strong 2.86 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 17 outings this season. However, he doesn't fit the typical closer profile, as he's recorded only 10 strikeouts across 22 innings.