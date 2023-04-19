site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Trey Mancini: Sitting again Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 19, 2023
at
12:49 pm ET

1 min read
Mancini will sit Wednesday versus Oakland.
Mancini will remain on the bench for a second consecutive game as the
Cubs wrap up their series with the Athletics. Edwin Rios will start at designated hitter and bat fifth as Chicago goes for the sweep.
