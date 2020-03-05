Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Sharp in Wednesday start
Chatwood allowed one run on just a single hit across three innings of work in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds. He struck out five.
Chatwood allowed a solo home run to Josh VanMeter, but otherwise the righty was locked in, and he now has a nifty 3.00 ERA through his first six innings of work this spring. The 30-year-old is considered the early favorite for the rotation's fifth and final spot, and so far he is staking a strong claim to the role.
