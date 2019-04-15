Cubs' Victor Caratini: Undergoes successful surgery
Caratini underwent successful surgery on his fractured left hamate bone Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Caratini suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Pirates and is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks. Taylor Davis will serve as the Cubs' backup catcher in the meantime.
More News
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Requires surgery on broken hamate•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Injures hand in last at-bat•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Pops first homer of 2019•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Pops first spring home run•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Doubles, drives in two in win•
-
Cubs' Victor Caratini: Smacks grand slam in doubleheader loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...