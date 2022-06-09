Contreras and the Cubs agreed to a one-year, $9.625 million contract for the 2022 season Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The two parties were slated to have an arbitration hearing Thursday, but Contreras landed a new deal shortly before the deadline. The 30-year-old has been productive early in the season, slashing .277/.403/.530 with 10 homers, 35 runs, 23 RBI and two stolen bases over 47 games. He's slated to become a free agent during the offseason but is a candidate to be traded by the rebuilding Cubs this summer if he doesn't reach a long-term agreement with the team.