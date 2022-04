Contreras went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

Contreras got a breather for Thursday's series opener, but he quickly took advantage of Coors Field on Friday. The Chicago catcher is off to a nice start, batting .389 with a 1.222 OPS through five games. He's only driven in two runs across those contests, but if Contreras keeps hitting like this, the counting stats should follow.