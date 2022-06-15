Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Contreras started the game with a bang, taking San Diego starter Sean Manaea deep in the first inning with the bases empty. The Chicago catcher then went deep again off Manaea two innings later with a runner on. Contreras now has 12 home runs this season, which is tied for the team lead with Patrick Wisdom. He also has a superb .949 OPS, and he should remain a top fantasy option behind the plate, though he could get moved to a new team before the trade deadline.