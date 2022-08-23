Contreras is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals due to left ankle stiffness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Contreras was held out of the lineup for Chicago's victory in Game 1 after waking up with the stiffness, and he's expected to be available off the bench in the nightcap. The 30-year-old initially suffered the injury during the Field of Dreams Game against the Reds on Aug. 11 and aggravated the issue last week versus the Orioles on a play at the plate. P.J. Higgins will start at catcher in Game 2 for the Cubs.