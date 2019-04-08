Cubs' Xavier Cedeno: Nearing rehab assignment
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Monday that Barnette (shoulder) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cedeno missed most of spring training with a left wrist injury, but Epstein's comments suggest the reliever has resumed facing hitters again or should within the next few days. The 32-year-old seemingly has a realistic shot of returning from the 10-day injured list at some point in the second half of April.
