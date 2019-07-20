Cubs' Xavier Cedeno: Pulled off rehab assignment
Cedeno (wrist) recently had his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa shut down while he experienced some arm soreness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Cedeno was initially placed on the 10-day injured list in late May with what was labeled as left wrist inflammation, but a different injury looks to be the greater concern for him at this point. He's now been pulled off rehab assignments on two occasions and is without a clear timeline to resume throwing, much less make his way back from the IL.
