Cubs' Xavier Cedeno: Activated from injured list
Cedeno (wrist) was activated from the injured list Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Cedeno has yet to pitch in a big-league game for the Cubs because of his injury, but he is ready to go after making 10 appearances in the minors. Cedeno will pitch out of the bullpen and figures to mainly work situationally when manager Joe Maddon wants to bring in a southpaw to face an opposing left-handed hitter or two.
