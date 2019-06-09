Cedeno (wrist) began a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Iowa, tossing a scoreless 18-pitch inning.

Cedeno retired three of the four batters he faced, working around a walk to turn in a clean frame. Considering that Cedeno's left wrist has proven bothersome since spring training, the Cubs may want him to complete another appearance or two in the minors before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list.

