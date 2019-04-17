Cubs' Xavier Cedeno: Cleared for rehab assignment
Cedeno (wrist) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cedeno has been nursing a left wrist injury since early March but is finally ready to get back into game action. While he's seemingly inching closer to a return, the number of rehab appearances Cedeno will need to make before being cleared to join the Cubs has yet to be determined.
