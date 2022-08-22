site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Riding pine Monday
McKinstry isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals.
McKinstry is on the bench for the third time in the last four games since left-hander Jordan Montgomery is on the mound for St. Louis. Christopher Morel is starting at third base and batting ninth.
