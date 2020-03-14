Play

Hernandez was released by the Nationals on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez was a non-roster invitee for the Nationals this spring, but he struggled with a 19.29 ERA and 2.57 WHIP over just 2.1 innings. The right-hander was effective in 2017 and 2018 prior to an unimpressive showing with the Reds last season in which he posted an 8.02 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. Given his recent lack of production, it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend some time in the minors prior to earning a spot in a major-league bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories