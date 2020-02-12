Nationals' David Hernandez: Invited to Nationals camp
Hernandez will attend spring training with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee.
Hernandez spent a majority of the 2019 season with the Reds, recording a 8.02 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB across 42.2 innings. The veteran reliever owned an impressive 0.98 WHIP in 2018 with Cincinnati and will have the opportunity to make a positive first impressive on the Nationals' big-league coaching staff during spring training.
