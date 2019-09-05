Hernandez was released by the Yankees on Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Hernandez inked a minor-league deal with the Yankees in mid-August shortly after being let go by the Reds, and he now makes his way back to free agency. The 34-year-old allowed six runs over seven innings at Triple-A after struggling with a 8.02 ERA for the Reds.