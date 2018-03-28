Norris was released by the Tigers on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Norris was expected to serve as organizational catching depth for the Tigers after failing to break camp with the big club, but with Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Brayan Pena also in the team's organization, Norris was ultimately deemed expendable. He'll look to catch on elsewhere, but given his struggles at the plate over the previous two seasons (.190/.256/.343 across 178 games), the 29-year-old will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal.