Derek Norris: Cut loose by Tigers
Norris was released by the Tigers on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Norris was expected to serve as organizational catching depth for the Tigers after failing to break camp with the big club, but with Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Brayan Pena also in the team's organization, Norris was ultimately deemed expendable. He'll look to catch on elsewhere, but given his struggles at the plate over the previous two seasons (.190/.256/.343 across 178 games), the 29-year-old will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal.
More News
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...