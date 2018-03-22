The Tigers reassigned Norris to their minor-league camp Thursday.

The Tigers also reassigned fellow veteran backstop Jarrod Saltalamacchia to their minor-league camp Thursday, meaning that John Hicks has made the Opening Day roster as the second catcher behind top option James McCann. Norris has displayed some intriguing power relative to others at his position during his previous stops in the majors, but his poor approach at the dish has limited him to on-base marks below .260 both of the past two seasons. His return to the big leagues doesn't seem imminent.