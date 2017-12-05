Tigers' Derek Norris: Receives spring invite from Tigers
Norris signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday which includes an invite to spring training.
Norris played in just 53 games last season before being released by the Rays and ultimately suspended following a domestic violence investigation. He hit nine homers in 198 plate appearances and was a plus behind the plate, but his offensive rate stats were downright bad (.271 wOBA, 68 wRC+). It's entirely possible that he'll break camp with Detroit, but he would likely be No. 2 behind James McCann if that were to happen.
