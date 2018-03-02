Norris or Brayan Pena could make the Tigers' Opening Day roster as a third catcher, behind starter James McCann and John Hicks, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

New Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire often carried three catchers when he managed the Twins, and he's talked about the idea in Detroit. "If you have that luxury, it's really nice," Gardenhire said. "I've had that before. That's a really nice luxury to have. But I don't know if we have that here right now." Norris slashed just .201/.258/.380 in 53 games with the Rays last year, but he's blasted 10 or more home runs in a season three times in his career, so he can at least offer a little pop if he gets any playing time in Detroit.