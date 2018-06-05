Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Still requires cast on thumb
Pollock will continue to wear a cast over his fractured left thumb after a CT scan Monday revealed that the digit hasn't healed enough for him to forgo the protection, the Associated Press reports.
Pollock's continued need for the cast also means that he isn't ready to resume baseball activities, making it difficult to pinpoint when exactly he'll be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list. Shortly after Pollock first suffered the injury May 14, the Diamondbacks projected the outfielder to miss 4-to-8 weeks. At this point, it appears safe to conclude that Pollock won't be able to meet the short end of that recovery timetable.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Fracture not yet healed•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Scheduled for checkup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out 4-8 weeks with fractured thumb•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Diagnosed with thumb sprain•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Suffers wrist injury in ninth inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...