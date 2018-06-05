Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Still requires cast on thumb

Pollock will continue to wear a cast over his fractured left thumb after a CT scan Monday revealed that the digit hasn't healed enough for him to forgo the protection, the Associated Press reports.

Pollock's continued need for the cast also means that he isn't ready to resume baseball activities, making it difficult to pinpoint when exactly he'll be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list. Shortly after Pollock first suffered the injury May 14, the Diamondbacks projected the outfielder to miss 4-to-8 weeks. At this point, it appears safe to conclude that Pollock won't be able to meet the short end of that recovery timetable.