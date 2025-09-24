Del Castillo hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Del Castillo contributed to the Diamondbacks' comeback effort with a seventh-inning blast to pull them within a run. This was his second homer in his last five games, though he's mostly been limited to bench duties recently. The rookie is up to four homers, 16 RBI, nine runs scored and a .246/.281/.404 slash line over 40 big-league contests (121 plate appearances).