Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Returns to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to the Brewers.
Del Castillo, who was removed from the team's previous game Sunday due to a finger injury, only needed Monday's off-day to get back in the lineup. He's hit a recent dry spell, going 1-for-16 over the last five contests, which dropped his average to .224 through 14 games.
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