Chafin (2-2) was credited with a blown save and loss Wednesday. The left-hander allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning against the Mets.

Chafin got the first two outs and nearly had the third, but catcher Carson Kelly couldn't hang on to Francisco Alvarez's foul trip. Given a second life, Alvarez drilled a game-tying home run to right-center, and Chafin blew his third save in 11 chances. Two batters later, the Diamondbacks were down a run. Chafin had been the primary closer to the start the season, but he hadn't been used in a close-out situation since May 29, as Scott McGough emerged in that role. This was the third time in the last week the bullpen failed the Diamondbacks late in a game.