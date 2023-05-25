Chafin did not pitch in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.
The Diamondbacks had a save situation -- entered the ninth inning up 5-3 -- but none of Chafin, Miguel Castro or Kyle Nelson were available after throwing three of the last four days. Jose Ruiz tried to close the door but gave up a two-run home run to Trea Turner before taking the loss in the 10th.
