Chafin rolled his ankle during batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Michael McDermott of SI.com reports.
Chafin sustained the injury while shagging flyballs. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen session before the game, and it's unclear if he was available Tuesday. Chafin didn't pitch in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.
