Chafin allowed one hit and one walk over a third of an inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 7-5 win over Detroit.

Chafin entered with a save opportunity to begin the ninth inning but ceded a leadoff triple and one-out walk before giving way to Scott McGough. The former remains a reliable bullpen arm and will continue to get save chances along with McGough and Miguel Castro. Since a two-game hiccup in early May, Chafin has a 1.56 ERA with 12 strikeouts, four walks and seven holds over nine innings (12 appearances).