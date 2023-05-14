Chafin got the final out of the eighth inning in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Giants.

Starter Zac Gallen cruised through 7.2 innings before giving up a run-producing double on his 97th pitch. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo brought in Chafin for the left-handed hitting LaMonte Wade to escape the inning. The appearance in the eighth inning was the second straight for Chafin, who's been the Diamondbacks' primary closer but has hit a rough patch over the last week. The left-hander will continue to pitch in high-leverage situations, but Chafin may not be the automatic ninth-inning option for now.