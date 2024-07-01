Alexander entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with two RBI in a 5-1 win over the Athletics.

The score was tied when manager Torey Lovullo had Alexander, who was 0-for-8 during the series and 0-for-9 on the homestand, pinch hit for Joc Pederson with the bases loaded. The A's countered with righty reliever Austin Adams, a former Diamondback with whom Lovullo is familiar, and Alexander delivered a single through a drawn-in infield to give Arizona the lead. Alexander has scuffled of late, going 3-for-33 (.091) with zero RBI over the last 12 games and is down to .259 for the season.