The Diamondbacks recalled Alexander from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

With fellow Reno infielder Jordan Lawlar nursing a hamstring injury, Alexander will move up to the big club after the Diamondbacks lost Ildemaro Vargas to a fractured right foot. Alexander is capable of playing three infield spots as well as center field, but he may see most of his initial action at third base while Eugenio Suarez (hand) is day-to-day. Alexander appeared in 61 games for Arizona in 2024 but has played exclusively at the Triple-A level so far in 2025, slashing .284/.413/.479 with eight home runs and 11 stolen bases over 54 contests with Reno.