Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Wednesday that Alexander is a candidate to start at second base while Jackson Holliday (hand) is out, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles acquired Alexander via trade Feb. 5 and on Feb. 6 Holliday suffered a hamate bone fracture that will result in a stint on the injured list to begin the season. Alexander slashed .230/.323/.383 with seven homers and four steals over 74 games for the Diamondbacks in 2025. Jordan Westburg (oblique) will also be in the mix for reps at second base while Holliday is shelved.