The Diamondbacks recalled Hughes from Triple-A Reno to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Hughes allowed four earned runs in 2.2 innings during his first stint with the D-backs in early May, though he has since thrown five innings of one-run ball in Triple-A. The 28-year-old lefty is likely to only pitch an inning or two Wednesday before handing the ball to Ryne Nelson, who is expected to pitch the bulk of innings.