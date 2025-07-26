The Diamondbacks recalled Garcia from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Just two days after being traded from Seattle to Arizona, Garcia will join the big-league bullpen to replace Trevor Richards, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Garcia has turned in a 3.51 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 33.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season, and he's given up one run over two innings so far in his MLB career.