Diamondbacks' Brandyn Garcia: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks recalled Garcia from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Garcia has given up five runs (four earned) over just 3.1 innings in the majors this season, but he owns a 3.27 ERA at Triple-A Reno since being sent down at the beginning of the month. He'll now return to the D-backs' bullpen to provide the team with a fresh arm, replacing Taylor Rashi.
