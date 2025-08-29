default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks recalled Garcia from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Garcia has given up five runs (four earned) over just 3.1 innings in the majors this season, but he owns a 3.27 ERA at Triple-A Reno since being sent down at the beginning of the month. He'll now return to the D-backs' bullpen to provide the team with a fresh arm, replacing Taylor Rashi.

