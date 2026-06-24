Diamondbacks' Brandyn Garcia: Rescues team for first save

Garcia earned the save against the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

Tuesday's matchup was mostly a pitcher's duel, as neither team scored through eight innings. Arizona finally broke out for a four-run ninth, then turned the ball over to closer Paul Sewald. However, the veteran reliever couldn't get the job done, as he got just two outs while allowing three runs on four hits. With star rookie JJ Wetherholt coming up for the Cardinals and the tying run on first base, Arizona manager Torey Luvollo turned to Garcia to get the final out. He was able to do by striking out Wetherholt on four pitches, in the process recording the first save of his career. Garcia has been effective this season with a 2.50 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through 18 innings, but Sewald has a firm hold on the team's closer role despite his struggles Tuesday.