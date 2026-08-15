Diamondbacks' Brandyn Garcia: Nabs fourth save

Garcia earned the save in Friday's 2-0 win over Atlanta, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Garcia was called on to complete a team shutout and slammed the door on just 11 pitches. The 26-year-old has now recorded three of the club's past four saves, allowing just one earned run over seven appearances during that stretch. On the year, he owns four saves and 13 holds while posting a 2.06 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB across 35 innings and should remain the ninth-inning favorite for the surging Diamondbacks as long as he continues pitching at this level.